Man who punched partner walks from court

Ross Irby
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
UNACCEPTABLE: Magistrate Belinda Merrin told the man he had made terrible threats and people like him, who thought it appropriate to use violence, must understand such actions would not be tolerated. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3

"I'LL show you what a woman basher I am,” a Bundaberg dad threatened while dragging his scared partner from her car.

The angry 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, had accused the woman of being "a cheating, lying sl*t” before punching her, a Bundaberg court has been told.

"He had sent her text messages calling her a dog, sl*t, f***head, and threatened to kill himself,” police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said.

When the concerned woman then drove and picked him up he verbally abused her, and punched her twice in the left ear with his fist.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said the woman stopped the car and the man again hit her in the face.

"He told her he would keep going until she was black and blue, and until she was more respectful to their relationship,” he said.

"He dragged her out of the car saying 'I'll show you what a woman basher I am'.”

Snr Cnst Klaassen said she was able to run to a place of safety and the man was later found driving her car in Walkervale.

Appearing via video-link before Magistrate Belinda Merrin, the man pleaded guilty to two breaches of a domestic violence order done on February 10 and 12 domestic violence-related common assault on February 12.

The first charge of contravening a domestic violence order took place when the couple argued in the woman's car while going out to dinner. The man's verbal abuse included calling her "a deceitful dog”.

Snr Cnst Klaassen sought a jail sentence of up to 15 months, saying the man had prior history of violence, although not for domestic violence, and the sentence needed to be a deterrent to others.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said the man had an intellectual impairment and been diagnosed with schizophrenia aged 13. He was not taking medication at the time of his offending.

Mrs Maloy sought his immediate release to parole as he had already spent 157 days in custody.

Ms Merrin told the man he had made terrible threats and people like him, who thought it appropriate to use violence, must understand such actions would not be tolerated. She sentenced him to 12 months jail for one breach, two months for the other and six months for the assault. Taking into account the 157 days already spent in custody, she released him on parole. The man will be on supervised probation for seven months

Topics:  assault buncourt bundaberg magistrates court domestic violence

