Man who kneed girlfriend in the face refused bail

A woman at the house was found bleeding from her face, with substantial blood coming from her nose and facial piercings.

A BUNDABERG man accused of kneeing his girlfriend in her face during an argument while the pair were drinking at friends, has been refused bail.

Police prosecutor Snr Cnst Grant Klaassen, who opposed the application before a Bundaberg court, said officers had been called to a house in Bundaberg west at 4.15pm on July 6.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said the couple went to the house to have drinks with friends when someone had accused another of cheating and the man asked the woman to leave with him.

Instead, she had yelled 'I hate you, I don't want to go'.

"He kneed her in the face," he said.

The man appeared in custody before acting magistrate Neil Lavaring charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said the man had three previous breaches of domestic violence orders in the past two years.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said the man was on a supervision order until October and had done well, complying with a probation order and a community service work order and the court could give him a chance on bail.

"He does not live with her and has the support of people including church groups," he said.

A Corrective Services officer told the court the man was engaging well and completed 14 hours of an 80 hour community service work order.

Mr Lavaring said the offence involves an allegation of violence and the man in a show cause situation.

Finding the man at risk of reoffending, he refused bail, the matter adjourned to later this month.