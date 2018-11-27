Man who evaded cops for four years finally sees jail cell

A MAN who evaded police for four years by moving inter-state to Bundaberg has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

Bradley John Appo, who also had been charged under the name Bradley John Wood, attended the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to some 20 charges.

Because Appo had avoided police for so long after moving from New South Wales, many of the charges were dated prior to 2014.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court of Appo's significant traffic and criminal history, stating he had served multiple jail sentences over the past 20 years.

Charges before the court yesterday included driving a stolen, uninsured and unregistered vehicle, driving while disqualified, possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, possessing a knife in public, attempted fraud, entering a premises to commit an offence and failing to appear in court.

The defendant only came to the attention of police after he was found to be growing marijuana at his Bundaberg home earlier this year.

Appo's defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his 40-year-old client had suffered from mental health issues following heavy drug use at a young age and used cannabis to self-medicate for his sleeping disorder.

"He had very early heroin and ice use but there has been a substantial drop off,” Mr Bray said.

"He has recently embarked on a program to treat his mental health and the various diagnoses include depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

"He has made preparations to go into custody today, but he hasn't done anything to draw attention of police in some time.”

Appo had most recently entered his Bundaberg neighbour's shed where he stole fishing equipment to pawn in lieu of alleged money owed to him.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she was unable to accept Appo's ability not to re-offend as grounds to grant him immediate parole.

"You have accumulated a number of charges over number of years and for four years you have absconded from police,” Ms Merrin said.

"There's a break-and-enter with intent to steal where you were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment that was suspended to a supervision order, but most significant are your convictions for driving in defiance of a court order.

"I have had to weigh up whether your personal circumstances and other matters, particularly your prospects of rehabilitation, whether they... justify releasing you to parole.

"I find myself unable to accept that submission. Had you have come before the court earlier that may have been the outcome.”

Merrin sentenced Appo to seven months in jail with a parole date of January 25, 2019 and fined him $400.