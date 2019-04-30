Menu
The scene of the crash on Hurst St.
Crime

Man who crashed bike set to face string of charges in court

Crystal Jones
by
30th Apr 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 32-year-old North Bundaberg man following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash earlier this month.

On April 17, residents of Hurst St reported hearing a loud crash before a motorcyclist and his young passenger left the crash scene.

The motorcyclist was charged with a number of offences on Friday.

The four charges relate to driving a motor vehicle without a drivers' licence, driving a vehicle without proper control, offences involving registration certificates and receiving tainted property.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

