Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storey Bridge
Storey Bridge
News

Bridge climber charged after selfie quest

by Nicole Pierre
13th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who forced the closure of Brisbaneâ€™s Story Bridge early this morning in an alleged attempt to get a selfie has been charged.

Police say the 30-year-old man from Victoria scaled the 100 metre-high bridge at about 4am to take a selfie.

A man who climbed Brisbane’s iconic Storey Bridge to allegedly take a selfie on Saturday morning has been charged.
A man who climbed Brisbane’s iconic Storey Bridge to allegedly take a selfie on Saturday morning has been charged.

The bridge was closed to traffic for more than an hour and a group of people who had paid to climb the bridge were interrupted.

The man was charged with unregulated high-risk activities, public nuisance and obstructing police and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26.

brisbane charged climber selfie story bride

Top Stories

    Farming empire pursued for alleged $11m debts

    premium_icon Farming empire pursued for alleged $11m debts

    Business A well known Queensland farming family, whose members include a bikini model and racing car driver, is being pursued by liquidators for $11 million.

    Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    premium_icon Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    Health Jeannette Young helps outline vision at key meeting

    Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    premium_icon Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    Politics A public hearing into Reef Regulations was held in Bundaberg.