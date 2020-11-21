Man who buried teen alive executed

WARNING: Graphic content

A marijuana trafficker convicted of kidnapping and raping a teen - and then burying her alive - was executed this week at an Indiana prison, becoming the eighth federal inmate to die this year.

Orlando Cordia Hall, 49, was put to death via lethal injection late Thursday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, where he was pronounced dead at 11.47pm, the Department of Justice announced.

Court documents show Hall, who ran a marijuana trafficking operation in Arkansas with several accomplices, drove to Arlington, Texas, in September 1994 after a botched drug deal worth $4700 ($A6660).

RELATED: Babysitter squeezed baby to death

Orlando Cordia Hall was the eighth federal inmate to be executed this year.



Prosecutors said Hall and his accomplices went to the man's home because they thought he stole their money and instead kidnapped his 16-year-old sister, Lisa Rene, after she refused to let them inside.

Hall then raped the teen - an honours student and aspiring doctor - in a car and later drove her to a hotel in Arkansas, where he and his accomplices bound and repeatedly raped her, prosecutors said.

The following morning, Hall said the teen had known "too much" and took her to a park where he and another man dug a grave earlier that afternoon, but were unable to find the site.

One day later, on September 26, 1994, Hall and two other men took the teen to Byrd Natural Lake Area in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where Hall placed a sheet over her head and whacked her with a shovel, prosecutors said.

Lisa Rene aspired to become a doctor.

"Rene screamed and tried to run away, but the men tackled her and took turns beating her with the shovel," the Justice Department said in a statement. "After soaking her with gasoline, they dragged her into the grave and buried her alive."

A federal jury convicted Hall in 1995 of kidnapping resulting in death and unanimously sentenced him to die by lethal injection.

In his final statements, Hall encouraged others to become followers of Islam, the Tribune-Star reported.

"Thank you for giving me this opportunity for forgiveness," Hall said. "Thank everyone who's here - my family and my loved ones. I love you."

Hall also had one final message for his children.

"I'm OK," he said. "Take care of yourself. Tell my kids I love them."

One of Hall's co-conspirators, Bruce Webster, was also sentenced to death, but a court vacated the punishment last year due to his intellectual disability. Three others, including Hall's brother, co-operated at his trial and received lesser sentences.

Lisa Rene's sister, meanwhile, said the execution capped a "very long and painful chapter" in the family's lives, the Tribune-Star reported.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Man who buried teen alive executed