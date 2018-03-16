Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Devastated owner
Crime

Man who allegedly strangled family dog may contest charge

Anton Rose
by
29th Jun 2018 3:02 PM | Updated: 30th Jun 2018 4:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of strangling a family pet to death in front of its elderly carer earlier this year is set to contest the animal cruelty charge he faces.

Rodney Leonard Farrand's solicitor Brad Skuse today sought an adjournment in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court so that he and his client could prepare for a "day-long hearing" on the next date.

While Farrand has yet to enter a plea to the charge, the move is a sign that the 71-year-old will either plead not guilty or enter a contested plea.

Farrand is alleged to have strangled the pet on the footpath after arriving home in Grand St, Pittsworth in January.

 

Police accuse him of holding the neighbour's dog on the ground with both hands around its throat before choking the animal to death in front of the elderly woman taking care of the dog.

The family who owned "Bear" previously told The Chronicle they were away on holiday when their beloved companion died, and planned to be at every one of Farrand's court dates until the matter was finalised.

The charges were first mentioned in the Pittsworth Magistrates Court before their transfer to Toowoomba.

Farrand was not required to appear during yesterday's brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Kay Ryan adjourned the matter to be heard back in the same court on August 1 for hearing.

animal cruelty dog editors picks news pittsworth rspca toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    We're on Tobruk's side... but so is she

    premium_icon We're on Tobruk's side... but so is she

    News THE State Government has labelled the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk as "successful"; despite the fact she came to rest on her starboard side.

    Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    premium_icon Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    Entertainment "It's a celebration of storytelling".

    OPINION: Dear negative people of Bundaberg...

    OPINION: Dear negative people of Bundaberg...

    Your Story Bundaberg man has had enough of the Debbie downers

    Man in court: 'I'm not that stupid'

    premium_icon Man in court: 'I'm not that stupid'

    Crime Prior warning before RBT disputed

    Local Partners