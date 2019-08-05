Man who allegedly stole car to face court

A MAN aged 23 has faced court on 15 charges after allegedly stealing a car on July 19.

Darryn Glenn Buckley had his case mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court (pictured) on Thursday.

The charges include drug offences, burglary, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle and failing to comply with requirement to stop a vehicle.

He was picked up by police after Bundaberg detectives executed a search warrant at a Bundaberg residence at 11.20am on July 30.

During the search marijuana, a cut-down syringe and pharmaceutical tablets not prescribed to him were allegedly found.

Buckley allegedly stole a dual-cab Nissan Navara from a Sylvan Drive address in Moore Park Beach on the night of July 19.

On July 20, at 11.30am the vehicle was spotted by the owner driving at the intersection of Queen and Gavin streets in Bundaberg North.

Another witness reported the vehicle driving on Batchlers Rd with a flat tyre.

Police conducted a search and located the vehicle behind a small farm shed on Martens Rd with a single male occupant inside.

When the occupant spotted police he allegedly drove off erratically, nearly hitting an officer in the process.

At 12.27pm on July 20 the vehicle was located on Poinciana Court with extensive damage.

The back right wheel was missing, there was extensive damage to the right wheel arch, electrical damage inside and panelling damage to the right side of the vehicle.

Police will allege that inside the vehicle they found a water pipe made from a milk carton with marijuana residue, as well as Buckley's bank details and medical prescription.

He will appear in Bundaberg Court on October 3.