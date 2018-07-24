Menu
Investigations continue into a house fire in Clive Cres, Withcott, after police have charged a man with arson, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Crime

Man who allegedly set Withcott home on fire released on bail

Anton Rose
by
23rd Jul 2018 4:48 PM
A MAN who police allege deliberately set fire to a home in Withcott last Friday has been granted bail.

Michael John Waikato appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today after being charged with causing the blaze that engulfed the residential property.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address on Clive Cres at 9.10pm and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The female occupant was able to escape the home before calling for help.

Emergency services were able to get the fire under control and stop it spreading.

A vehicle parked near the house was also destroyed in the blaze.

A man located nearby a short time later was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment for suspected burns to his hands and smoke inhalation but has since been discharged.

Magistrate Vivian Keegan granted Waikato bail and adjourned his matters to be heard back in the same court on September 17.

Toowoomba Chronicle

