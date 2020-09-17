Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
News

Man who allegedly hit and killed pedestrian mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man July had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

David Mallett was visiting Bundaberg on business when he was struck by a car and killed while walking on the footpath.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences in relation to the incident including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fisher did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyer Ian Kendrick told the court a brief of evidence had been received and it was "quite complicated".

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man accused of stabbing mentioned in court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man accused of stabbing mentioned in court

        News He's alleged to have attacked a man with a knife yesterday

        PHOTOS: Wheels start turning on Bundy’s new depot

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Wheels start turning on Bundy’s new depot

        News The new depot is set to be double the size under roof of their current facility...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        • 17th Sep 2020 12:22 PM