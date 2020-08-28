Man who allegedly fled crash mentioned in court

The scene of the crash at Gin Gin.

A MAN who allegedly fled the scene of a crash on a bridge at Gin Gin last week had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Nathanael James Sailor, 28, is facing multiple charges including stealing, unlawful use of a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs.

Sailor, who is in custody, did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyers sent correspondence to the court asking for the matters to be adjourned to be heard in Townsville.

Sailor was remanded in custody and the matters were transferred to the Townsville Magistrates Court to be heard on September 3.