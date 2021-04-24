Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christopher John Adcock who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged with his death
Christopher John Adcock who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged with his death
Crime

Man who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged over death

Laura Pettigrew
24th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture South man who allegedly assaulted his brother in March causing his death will have his charges upgraded, a court has heard.

It is alleged Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was punched by his brother, Christopher John Adcock, while at his niece's 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

He died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was switched off.

Mr Adcock, who was arrested in Rockhampton on March 12, was charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence and wilful damage.

He was also charged with four other offences including possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday the alleged victim had died and police would upgrade the charge to unlawful striking causing death.

Man who allegedly assaulted brother has matters transferred

Defence lawyer Luke Bull, who appeared as an agent for Mr Adcock, said the 38 year old was due to have a new charge presented on Friday but his video link was cancelled.

Mr Bull asked Magistrate Kurt Fowler for the matters to be adjourned.

Mr Fowler adjourned the matter to April 27.

Mr Adcock will appear on video link on that date.

alleged striking causing death darren adcock maroochydore magistates court sunshine coast crime unlawful striking causing death
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

        Premium Content Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

        News “We cannot risk our environment and our economy in this region for a mining development lease that... does not pass the pub test when it comes to our community.”

        FISHING REPORT: Where they’re biting in the Bundy region

        Premium Content FISHING REPORT: Where they’re biting in the Bundy region

        News Top tips to reel them in offshore, inshore, in the Burnett River or Lake...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: A romantic little wren

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: A romantic little wren

        News Fairy-wrens are not only tiny, beautiful and cute they are full of personality as...

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.