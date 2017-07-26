25°
Man was waving arms when cops told him to go home

Ross Irby
| 26th Jul 2017 6:20 PM
Bundaberg court house

CAUSING annoyance outside a Bundaberg hotel, Travis Marshall scored a $650 fine after he pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to committing public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises in the wee hours of Sunday, June 25.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were called to a disturbance at 1.15am and saw Marshall in front of the Central Hotel.

He had been removed from the hotel because of intoxication, but was arguing loudly with security.

When told by police to go home he was still shouting and waving his arms about.

Arrested then tested, Marshall gave an alcohol reading of 0.153.

Marshall told the court he spent three hours in the watch-house.

A conviction was not recorded.

