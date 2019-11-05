Man was heading camping on Christmas Eve with 10g of meth

IN COURT: Aaron James Fritz had more than 10g of meth packed away in his camping gear when police searched his car.

WITH enough drugs for one hell of a celebration, Aaron James Fritz’s Christmas festivities came to an abrupt halt.

When police searched the 34-year-old’s car on Christmas Eve last year, among bags of camping supplies on the back seat, Fritz had more than 10g of pure methamphetamine.

In the Bundaberg Supreme Court yesterday, Fritz pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing drugs in excess of two grams.

The court heard during a search of Fritz’s car, police found a number of plastic shopping bags on the back seat and inside one of them was a number of clip seal bags containing meth and marijuana.

Crown prosecutor Carl Heaton told the court the meth weighed 14.02g with a purity of 74 per cent, meaning he had 10.43g of pure meth.

The court heard police also found 10g of marijuana in the same plastic bag.

Mr Heaton said the suspicions of police were aggravated because the vehicle wasn’t very responsive when they tried to pull it over.

Fritz’s barrister Callan Cassidy told the court drugs were problematic for his client.

Mr Cassidy said Fritz’s mother was a regular drug user when he was growing up and he was exposed to drugs through the people she brought into his life.

Mr Cassidy submitted a sentence of imprisonment with immediate parole to benefit Fritz’s rehabilitation.

Justice Thomas Bradley took into account Fritz’s plea of guilty and the facts of the case.

He also took into account the quantity of drugs was significant and he had a number of previous convictions.

Fritz was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole for the possession of the meth.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole for the 10g of marijuana.