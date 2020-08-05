Man warned police his brownies would blow their ‘head off’

The man was convicted and fined on two counts of drug possession and one of possessing a knife.

The man was convicted and fined on two counts of drug possession and one of possessing a knife.

"DON'T try those - they'll blow your head off."

Those were the words of warning Bruce Raymond Coffey gave police when they arrested him for possessing cannabis brownies, it was heard in court this week.

The elderly man appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced on two counts of possess prohibited drug and one of possessing a knife.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers said Coffey had been found in possession of a number of plastic containers which were found to contain 276g of cannabis leaf.

They also contained brownies which Coffey informed police were cannabis brownies, before he gave them his words of caution.

Coffey was also found in possession of a knife which was described by police as being ornamental.

When handing down his sentence Magistrate Rodgers noted Coffey had a criminal history involving drug offences.

Magistrate Rodgers said he was sentenced to a term of imprisonment for drug supply nearly 15 years ago.

However the magistrate stated the fresh offences were on the lower scale of objective seriousness.

Coffey was convicted and fined $180 for possessing the cannabis leaf, $120 for the cannabis brownies, and $180 for possessing a knife.

Coffey nodded and left the courtroom.