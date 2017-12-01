Man wants to know who keeps attacking his car

CAR ATTACKS: Robert Kemp wants to know why someone keeps stabbing his engine hoses.

CAR ATTACKS: Robert Kemp wants to know why someone keeps stabbing his engine hoses. Crystal Jones

FOR more than a year, someone has been puncturing Robert Kemp's engine hoses and he's hoping by speaking out, someone might come forward with information.

The Bundaberg man said his Mitsubishi Triton had been targeted for 14 months and the vandalism had been reported to police.

Nevertheless, the culprit hasn't been found.

"A year and two months ago the hoses started getting stabbed,” he said.

"You don't go stabbing holes in people's cars.

"They haven't targeted the other ones, they've only targeted this one.”

Mr Kemp said he also had dents made in the sides of his vehicle.

"It's like you have to jail your vehicle for its own safety,” he said.

Mr Kemp is calling on anyone who might have information to contact the police.