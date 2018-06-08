Man walking 2500km for charity drops into Bundy

THE Proclaimers would walk 500 miles, then 500 more, to wind up at your door, but Richard Guarnuccio is walking 2500km for 100 days straight to help provide water to dire communities in Uganda.

Walking about 50km a day, the charity minded adventurer has made it his mission to get as far up the east coast of Australia in 100 days, on Wednesday Mr Guarnuccio found himself in Bundaberg today, on day 63 of his walk.

Leaving his home in Sorrento, Victoria, Mr Guarnuccio said he felt a need to do something for charity and wanted an "unsung hero” of a foundation to support - the BridgIT Water Foundation fit the bill.

"Living in Australia you wouldn't think of clean water as a big deal,” he said.

"Walking up the coast, you realise just how lucky we are to live in a place like Australia.

"In places like Uganda, 61 per cent of the community don't have access to clean water, 75 per cent of diseases are waterborne and 30 per cent of deaths in children under five are from diarrhoea.”

Mr Guarnuccio said so far he has raised enough money for two wells in Uganda and was hoping to raise enough funds for an additional well before his 100 days were up.

He said he walks for about eight or nine hours each day, then his wife picks him and they find accommodation for the night, then she drops him back where he finished the following morning.

Having already gone through several sets of shoes, he has no intention of slowing down, no matter how sore he is the next morning.

Mr Guarnuccio said he was inspired by the work of Wendy Tisdell and Dr Matt McLennan.

"It took me 55 days to get to Brisbane,” he said.

"I've been trying to hug the coast and avoid the Bruce Highway as much as possible.

"Depending on the terrain and my feet, statistically I should be able to make it past Cairns in 100 days.”

Click here for more information or to donate.