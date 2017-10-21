Man vows to break drug habit after it costs him his marriage

On June 16 police found Knoessl in a car with clip-seal bag that held a crystal substance, with Knoessl admitting it was ice

IT WASN'T global warming melting the ice of convicted drug user Daniel Knoessl but rather his own handy kerosene burner.

Knoessl, when busted by Bundaberg police with a small quantity of ice, also had a kerosene burner and told the officers he used it to melt his ice because it didn't burn it.

Knoessl, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to five drug offences including possession of methylamphetamine (ice) on May 29 and June 16; possession of cannabis and drug utensils on May 29; and possession of a pipe and a burner to smoke a dangerous drug on June 16.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Knoessl was in a car intercepted and searched by police in May, with grams of ice found in a clip-seal bag and inside a shoe.

A sunglasses case held two glass pipes, Knoessl saying he used them to smoke ice

Then on June 16 police found Knoessl in a car with clip-seal bag that held a crystal substance, Knoessl admitting it was ice.

"In the boot was a kerosene burner he says he uses to melt ice as it was cooler and didn't burn,” Sgt Burgess said.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Knoessl had been with his partner 20 years but separated six months ago.

He turned to methylamphetamine use when the relationship began to break down. He had been a past heroin user.

"He genuinely wishes to get off drugs as it has cost him his marriage,” Mr Dwyer said.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin found Knoessl was committed to cease his drug use and sentenced him to 12-month supervised probation.