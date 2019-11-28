Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has fallen into Lake Wyaralong and failed to resurface.
A man has fallen into Lake Wyaralong and failed to resurface.
Environment

Man vanishes after falling into lake

by Elise Williams
28th Nov 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are on the scene at a remote location in the Scenic Rim region with reports a man has fallen into the water.

Police and paramedics were called to Lake Wyaralong in Bromelton around 10.30am after a man fell into the water and failed to resurface.

Paramedics remain on standby, however confirmed they do not yet have a patient.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he was aware police were on scene, but didn't have any further details on the incident at this time.

Seqwater announced at 11.48am that "Lake Wyaralong is closed to all water-based activities until further notice".

"To facilitate closures, we will be locking the Boonah-Beaudesert Road access gate," the statement read.

"We will re-open access to the lake as soon as possible.

"Please observe staff and signage on site."

More Stories

Show More
drowning falling accident lake man vanished

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lack of parking, space: Tourism boss airs Mon Repos concerns

        premium_icon Lack of parking, space: Tourism boss airs Mon Repos concerns

        News Bundaberg’s tourism boss has criticised the lack of parking spaces and cafe facilities at the new $22.5 million Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

        Blackburn slams 'lack of transparency' after freight plan

        premium_icon Blackburn slams 'lack of transparency' after freight plan

        News MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn has condemned current Mayor Jack Dempsey’s...

        WATCH: Sneak peek at Busy Bee doco screening soon

        premium_icon WATCH: Sneak peek at Busy Bee doco screening soon

        Business ALREADY famous for Bundy’s best battered chips, the Wong family are headed to the...

        Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        premium_icon Help’s on the way for Central Queenslanders in need

        Health ‘It will be good to see what comes next’ CEO says hundreds could be better off