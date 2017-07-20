Man using morphine to control ice cravings jailed for stealing

Ice was cited in court as the main reason behind his crimes. However, he had been using morphine to block out his craving for ice.

MORPHINE doses have been the illegal self-medication of choice for Kane Bacon in his battle to stop using ice.

Bacon, 42, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three counts of stealing, having suspected stolen property and contravening a police direction.

Ice was cited in court as the main reason behind his crimes. However, he had been using morphine to block out his craving for ice.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Bacon had gained some insight into his past drug issues and was currently not on ice or amphetamines.

However, Mr James said Bacon was using self-medication like non-prescribed morphine "to block out” his need for ice.

Mr James said his client's ice addiction had led to Bacon being homeless at times, "couch surfing” and committing property offences like stealing, and finding himself in strife with the law.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted that in police facts some of the stolen items were for personal need, such as clothing, while other items were to trade for drugs or to give his sister.

Mr James said a sentence of no more than six to nine months jail was appropriate for Bacon.

Ms Merrin said that in February he had been convicted of stealing from a shop.

"I'm told that items stolen by you was for the purpose of you to access morphine that you consume to prevent you returning to methylamphetamine,” she said.

Ms Merrin said it was unfortunate that while living with his sister in Bundaberg both became homeless and Bacon stole from shops, including items to clothe himself.

She said his criminal history was lengthy but it seemed that when on supervised parole he did not reoffend.

Bacon was sentenced to eight months jail for the stealing offences and six months jail for fraud.

He must serve two months in custody before he is eligible for parole in September.