Man used crowbar to threaten woman in front of children

A court has heard how a man threatened a woman with a crowbar in an act of domestic violence, just days after he was released from jail.

He was only out of jail for four days, but a stint in jail didn’t stop a man from committing further offences upon his release.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to five offences including breaching a domestic violence order, threatening violence as a domestic violence offence and using an approved phone number to request a conference call with someone else.

On the morning of November 20 last year the man and the aggrieved were arguing with each other when the man started yelling and screaming at her to get out of the house.

During the argument the man struck her in the shin with his heel.

The man continued screaming at the woman as she began waking her children to put them in the car.

When they were outside the man slammed the door shut and locked it, preventing the woman from going back in to get her things.

The police were then called.

But the “terrifying” ordeal continued before they arrived.

While the victim was in a car, the man banged on the driver’s side window in an attempt to threaten and intimidate the victim.

He also armed himself with a crowbar and “violently swung” it in an attempt to intimidate while he was yelling and screaming.

The man hit himself in the head with the crow bar, before he ripped of a car door handle as well the door handle for the boot of the car.

He again swung the crowbar and hit the driver’s side mirror causing it to smash.

Police then arrived and arrested the man where he was taken into custody on a return to prison warrant.

While in jail the man breached a domestic violence order by contacting the aggrieved when he wasn’t allowed to and also tried to contact her through another person.

The court heard the man was released from custody just four days before the incident after spending time in jail for a robbery.

In submissions forwarded to the court, the prosecution submitted a term of imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence.

The man’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy also forwarded submissions to the court in which she said the man was diagnosed a few years ago with ADHD and aspergers syndrome.

In her submissions to the court, Ms Maloy said the man was going to seek further treatment counselling upon his release from jail to manage his mental health.

The man also instructed that his use of illicit substances impacted his mental health and anger issues.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and the submissions from both the prosecution and Ms Maloy.

Mr Moloney said the incident must have been “frightening” and “terrifying” for the aggrieved and the children.

“Academic literature about the damage this kind of behaviour does to children is there, and they can carry it with them for some time,” he said.

“It is to be condemned.”

Mr Moloney said the man’s offending while in custody was also concerning.

“Your behaviour in trying to get around the system to speak to the aggrieved is of great concern,” he said.

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of two years.

