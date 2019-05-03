Menu
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
Crime

Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

by Chris Clarke
3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
GLADSTONE residents are on edge after a terrifying image of a peeping tom looking through a bathroom window emerged.

On Wednesday night, resident Brett Geary captured an image of what appears to be a man pressed up against his bathroom window with his hand helping him peer through.

The image was uploaded on Facebook with the warning: "Be careful peeps there's some dodgy peepers out there tonight!"

Dozens of residents interacted with the post, but police said yesterday they had not received any complaints about a peeping Tom in the area.

Mr Geary was contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.





