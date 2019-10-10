‘Human Ken doll’ unrecognisable after 72 surgeries

There was a time when Rodrigo Alves looked completely different until he discovered his growing obsession with plastic surgery.

The 36-year-old's addiction began when he was 17 when he had his breasts removed.

A hormone dysfunction caused his breast tissue to grow at the rate of his female peers and left him with a pair of breasts at the age of 16.

He spent about $3500 on the procedure, which sparked the start of a surgery addiction that would span 19 years.

Since then the former UK Celebrity Big Brother star, also known as the Human Ken Doll, has had 72 cosmetic procedures costing in excess of £600,000 ($A1 million), with his looks changing dramatically with every surgery.

However, Brazilian-born Mr Alves revealed that after having his 11th nose job in January to fix a botched procedure, doctors warned his health was at risk.

"The results of this surgery were very pleasing at first but now I am going to have to have another surgery because it is sinking and I am scared, to be honest," Mr Alves told the Daily Mail.

He confessed each procedure presented greater risk, and he is worried doctors won't be able to fix his nose permanently.

"It (nose) is collapsing and I am afraid to have another surgery to fix it," Mr Alves told Domenica Live talk show host Barbara D'Urso, in Italy, over the weekend.

Rodrigo Alves suffered bullying because of his breasts, which he had removed at 17. He had a hormone dysfunction that caused his breast tissue to grow at the rate of his female peers. Picture: Supplied

That started his obsession with plastic surgery. Picture: Supplied

He was in a similar situation in 2016 when his nose became infected after his sixth nose job.

It left him unable to breathe, but despite doctors warning his nose could become gangrenous and would need to be removed before it ate into his face - he had five more reconstructive nose jobs, with the most recent in January.

In 2017, one doctor told Mr Alves on the show Botched that having three surgeries in one year had destroyed his tissue, adding that "the skin is no good".

"Ideally, you want to do the least amount of surgery that will make a patient happy," Dr Alan Matarasso, a former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told Insider. "Plastic surgery is safe. It's effective. It's ubiquitous. But it's not a haircut. All of these procedures have risks."

But Mr Alves' nose isn't his most serious surgery-induced injury.

He then began to morph into his idol, the Ken doll. Picture: Supplied

A Brazilian doctor injected a gel into his arms to make them appear more muscular, but Mr Alves, a flight attendant at the time, was left unable to wash and feed himself after catching a deadly bacterial infection, The Sun reported.

"I was crying every day. I was extremely depressed. I would just pray and cry," he recalled.

"It nearly got to the stage where they were talking about chopping my arm off.

"The doctors said if the bacteria had gone to my heart I would have died."

Despite doctors' advice, he went on to have even more procedures.

"When I look in the mirror, I don't see what other people see. I see flaws that I want to fix," he told London Live last year.

Mr Alves recently appeared on an Italian talk show, revealing his nose might be collapsing following his 11th procedure. Picture: Domenica Live

He is worried doctors aren’t going to be able to fix his nose permanently. Picture: Domenico Live

Mr Alves told Daily Mail he was now looking for non-surgical procedures that didn't involve general anaesthesia in order to maintain his look - which has continued to change dramatically over the past two decades.

"I only had 72 surgeries because I had a lot of complications and things had to be repaired in the start. It used to be a want, now it is a need," he said.

AUSSIES SPEND $1 BILLION ON COSMETIC PROCEDURES

According to the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australia (CPCA), Australians are spending

upwards of $1 billion on cosmetic procedures every year, with anti-wrinkle injections the most

popular followed by dermal fillers for the face.

Sydney cosmetic physician Phoebe Jones has warned how vital it is for those seeking procedures to do their research.

"Because people have the perception that the cosmetic industry is lucrative, it unfortunately attracts dodgy players who are simply there to extract your money that, in turn, doesn't offer you the level of patient care you deserve," she said.

Mr Alves had the last risky procedure to help him breathe after his nose started to sink. Picture: Photo by MVP/GC Images

"For safety purposes, I would not recommend having any cosmetic treatments performed outside of a cosmetic clinic or a doctor's office. Treatments performed outside of these settings (in homes or hotel rooms) present a less favourable situation when things go wrong.

"An environment with appropriate medications and trained staff available ensures you are in the best hands possible."

Dr Jones' advice comes after a Perth woman's botched cosmetic procedure left her with swollen lips.

Mikayla Stutchbery claimed she was left her with an "extremely painful" and "swelled-up" lip following fillers at her local beauty clinic.

"You see horror stories on TV but (assume) that would never happen to you, until it actually does," Ms Stutchbery told A Current Affair on Tuesday night.

He has had 72 cosmetic surgeries but is now looking at ones that don’t involve general anaesthesia in order to maintain his look Picture: Rodrigo Alves

According to a top surgeon, who also spoke to the program, the procedure could have had a devastating consequence and could have left her blind.

"In my opinion, there is little doubt that this poor girl has had filler injected into the arteries supplying her upper lip. That filler has then gone on to cause tissue death," Professor Mark Ashton, a former president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, said.

"It could have gone up into her face, up along the side of the nose and into her eye, and she could have been rendered blind instantaneously."