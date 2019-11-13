Menu
Man turns to yoga after drink drive bust, car crash

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 1:01 PM
A GLADSTONE man has turned to yoga and tennis instead of drugs and alcohol after he was involved in a car crash and busted for drink driving earlier this year.

Michael William Welch, 30 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges including drive without due care, driving over the general alcohol limit, driving a motor vehicle - never held a licence, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of drug-related property.

The court was told Welch was driving an orange sedan along Rosella St when dropped his cigarette between his legs.

In a panic to retrieve the cigarette Welch drove up onto a kerb damaging two tyres and the rear side panel, before coming to a stop on a shoulder.

When police arrived Welch was standing on the side of the road with his passenger.

Officers discovered Welch had never held a licence and he returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .085 per cent.

Welch was searched and officers found a large knife from his shorts pocket.

Welch told police he carried the knife as he was in fear of being attacked.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client suffered mental health issues however was doing yoga, Tai Chi, martial arts, tennis and working with a personal trainer to assist.

Ms Ditchfield said on the evening of Welch's offending he had been drinking with a friend who was a bad influence.

"He has cut all ties with that person and he has ceased use of all illicit substances," Ms Ditchfield said.

Welch was fined $1500 for the offending and disqualified from driving for six months.

