Man tries to leave with rum in undies, downs stolen Bundy

A man has been fined after he tried to steal a bottle of Milton Rum from Dan Murphy’s before he drank a can of Bundy Rum and Cola in the store’s cold room. Photo: Peter Wallis

A man has wound up paying a hefty price for a can of rum after he was a bit too keen for a cold one.

Richard David Hill pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of unauthorised dealing of shop goods by consuming goods and attempted stealing.

The court heard on November 28 last year, Hill went into Dan Murphy's on Targo St where he took a can of Bundaberg Rum and Cola from the fridge before going into a cold room to drink it.

He then left the store without paying for the can of drink.

But that wasn't the only offence he committed at the store that day.

Earlier on, Hill took a bottle of Milton Rum from a shelf before putting it down his pants.

He tried to leave the store but was stopped by the manager and handed the rum back.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Hill had stealing offences in his history as well as other serious entries.

Hill's lawyer Gavin James told the court his client came to Bundaberg to visit his children and "made some errors on this day".

Mr James said Hill had far more serious entries on his criminal record.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Hill's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

For each offence Hill was fined $300.

