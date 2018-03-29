Man tried to wrap cord around cop's neck, avoids jail

A BUNDABERG man who tried to wrap the cord of a police radio around an officer's neck during a drunken attack has narrowly avoided jail.

Mark Matthew Doyle appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police, one count of obstructing police and one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told the court police were responding to call about a disturbance when they came across Doyle on Targo St.

The court heard the 23-year-old was yelling and throwing clothes on to the road when police stopped to ask if he was okay.

Instead of taking their offer for assistance, Doyle stepped aggressively towards the police car before throwing himself face-down on the ground, the court heard.

From there Doyle's behaviour deteriorated, and he was arrested after hurling abuse at the officers.

After being taken to the watchhouse, Snr Const Blunt said Doyle grabbed the throat of one of the officers before trying to wrap the cord of his police radio around his neck.

The court heard Doyle also squeezed the wrist of another officer and attempted to fight them as he was pushed back into the cell.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client was 'highly intoxicated” and had little memory of he events on January 9 this year.

Mr James said despite having an unenviable record, his client had "done well not to have committed and actual offence” in 2017 but after splitting with his girlfriend Doyle had a "few wines” and "let his emotions get the better of him”.

But Mr James said his client had made a real effort at rehabilitation for his "long-term alcohol issues” and was "extremely remorseful” for his actions.

The court heard Doyle was undertaking alcohol counselling and had been working planting trees as part of a horticultural course.

In sentencing Doyle, Magistrate Belinda Merrin warned him many people might argue he'd already had his last chance considering every entry on his two-page criminal history related to public nuisance or obstruct/assault police.

"You can not continue to drink and take out your problems on police,” she said.

Ms Merrin sentenced Doyle to four months jail with immediate parole for the two assault police charges.

He was also sentenced to two moths wholly suspended on the obstruct police and public nuisance charges.

The entire six months will hang over Doyle's head for 15 months.