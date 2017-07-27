Man tried to pawn school's lost cello

ADAM Gear did not steal a cello from a Bundaberg school but he was apparently used by a so-called mate to try to sell it to a pawn store.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard when Gear dropped by the Pawn King store with the cello in an instrument case he told staff it was a violin.

But a suspicious manager knew it was a cello and spotted its case was inscribed "Bundaberg North State High School”.

Gear, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property in December last year, failing to leave licensed premises on April 22, entering licensed premises when refused entry, creating a disturbance in licensed premises and contravening a police direction to attend and give identification details on May 4.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Gear made inquiries about selling a violin but the store owner saw the school's name on the case and knew it was stolen.

Gear told detectives he did not steal the item but was trying to help a friend by pawning it.

Snr Const Bland said that in another incident police were called to Brothers Sports Club on April 22.

The club manager said there had been an unruly patron inside who was agitated and behaving aggressively but who left prior to their arrival.

The manager said Gear was refused entry but ran past staff into the club's interior. When told again to leave he had done so.

However, Gear was found back inside seated at a table and verbally abused a female staff member which upset the woman so much she had to go home.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Gear suffered a severe head injury nine years ago.

Mr Dwyer said Gear had an issue with alcohol.

"He was asked by a friend to pawn the cello on his behalf,” he said.

When Magistrate Belinda Merrin queried that the cello had been stolen from the school, Mr Dwyer said Gear was a person who could easily be taken advantage of.

Ms Merrin said Gear disturbed patrons at the club and his behaviour was so verbally aggressive it upset staff.

In light of his medical difficulties, she said a fine was appropriate.

Gear was fined $2000.