Man tried to hide drugs from police while home was searched

A MAN has received parole and been committed back to the Supreme Court after he tried to hide drugs from police.

Jamie Paul Norris, 44, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week to multiple offences including possessing dangerous drugs, obstructing police in their performance of duties and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police executed a search warrant at Norris’s home on December 6, 2017.

When officers got to the carport Norris was observed trying to dispose of a small plastic bag. Norris was seen fidgeting and trying to collect the package and make further attempts to discard it. Sen Const Bland told the court Norris was told not to move.

Norris was seen continuing to move around the bar area of the carport and continued to do so after being told to stop again. He was then arrested for not complying with police.

Norris told police he was trying to dispose of drugs before the police found them. They found 1.3g of ice and Norris told police he had used it in the hours before the search.

On September 3, 2018, police executed another warrant. Norris was present when police found marijuana seeds, two small white rocks of crystal substance and a broken glass pipe. Norris told officers he forgot he had the items.

On January 18 Norris was intercepted in a vehicle. When asked why he failed to appear in court he told police he was waiting to have his dog looked after.

Sen Const Bland told the court when Norris was taken into custody a bag was found on the passenger seat.

When police searched the bag they found a folding knife and a tomahawk.

The court heard Norris received a suspended sentence in 2017 for drug trafficking.

Norris’s lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client hadn’t worked since he sustained an injury in a crash. He told the court during Norris’s treatment, he became addicted to morphine and looked to other drugs to feed his addiction.

He said his client made admissions to the offences during investigations.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Norris’s plea of guilty and the fact he had spent 44 days in custody already. He also took into account that the offences occurred during a suspended sentence.

For failing to appear Norris was sentenced to 44 days imprisonment with a parole release that same day. For possessing drugs, utensils, obstructing police and possessing the knife he was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an immediate parole release,

Norris was also committed to the Supreme Court for breaching his suspended sentence and was given bail.