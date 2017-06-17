Man tried to assault police after street fight

A MAN has been arrested and charged after a fight at a Bundaberg taxi rank spiralled out of control this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said at about 4am, a 30-year-old man was involved in an altercation at the Targo and Woongarra St taxi rank.

"The taxi rank security guard stepped in to break up the fight and police then attended the scene,” the spokesman said.

"They arrested and fined the man for public nuisance but when they took him back to the police station, he became aggressive.”

The spokesman said the man swore, made threatening gestures and tried to obstruct and assault police as he was being moved to the watchhouse.

He was charged with public nuisance and two counts of obstruct police and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 3.