Court hears how man tortured, trapped girlfriend in her home

A MAN charged with torturing his girlfriend has been condemned by a Bundaberg magistrate, who said the "demeaning and punitive violence" he inflicted on the woman was not only intended to hurt but also humiliate her.

The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count each of drug possession, unlawfully confining and torture.

On Wednesday, Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court the defendant had been drinking when events unfolded on February 13.

He said the father of two started making snide, taunting comments towards his partner about 9am, after which the man started standing over the woman and elbowing her in the head and ribs.

Sen-Const Klaassen said the man stood over his girlfriend in the same manner, elbowing her, for hours.

Talking to the victim about the blows, the man asked her if "That one hurt? Did you do a little wee? Did you do a little poo?".

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was "obvious" the defendant "did this to cause her pain and humiliation".

She said there was another level to the man's offending that concerned her, noting the verbal aspects of the offence.

"Perhaps the purpose of the assault was to punish or humiliate her in some way?" Ms Merrin said.

The court heard the victim was later permitted to leave the home and pick up her other child from child care, but returned home shortly after to more antagonistic abuse.

The man poured out a beer he had been drinking on the table and told the woman to clean it up. He told her to work faster as he continued to pour it out and called her a "sl-t".

He then punched her head.

Sen Const Klaassen said the woman fled to the neighbours about 4pm.

Police were called and the man was arrested.

The court heard the man informed officers of some methylamphetamine hidden inside the home.

His lawyer said he made the admission, earning himself a new charge, to protect his kids.

When questioned by police the man said he didn't know how his girlfriend had sustained the numerous bruises to her face, cuts inside her mouth, and marks on her hip, abdomen and butt.

The man spent 120 days in pre-sentence custody - a stay that, the court heard, was his first inside a correctional facility.

The defence said that if he was released on parole, he would immediately leave the region and his "toxic relationship" with the aggrieved behind.

He said the "toxicity" stemmed from a series of financial stresses and domestic arguments, which Ms Merrin argued was not a justified reason for his seriously violent and degrading actions.

"Many members of our community experience financial pressures day in and day out," Ms Merrin said.

The man was given 18 months in jail. He is eligible for parole on August 12.