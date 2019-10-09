Menu
Man in Toowoomba court on double fatality car crash

Peter Hardwick
by
8th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
A MAN charged in relation to a double fatality multiple vehicle crash near Oakey has had his matters adjourned in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Anthony Spatolisano resides in Victoria and was not required to be in court for the brief mention of his matters but had legal representation.

The 36-year-old has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm arising from a three vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway outside Oakey on the morning of October 2, last year.

Rockhampton teenager Olivia Harwood, 17, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd and the Warrego Highway.

Her mother Bev, 44, died in hospital a week later after succumbing to injuries she sustained in the crash.

Olivia's father Allan Harwood, 48, also sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airflifted to a Brisbane hospital with his wife for further medical treatment.

No specific details of the case have as yet been aired in court but early police investigations after the incident suggested a semi-trailer travelling east along the highway had collided with a utility, also travelling east.

The collision is believed to have pushed the ute into oncoming traffic and into the path of the Harwood family's sedan.

The Harwood family had been returning to Rockhampton after a holiday when the tragedy occurred.

Spatolisano has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to the charges and he remains on bail.

The case was adjourned for mention back in the same court on November 19.

