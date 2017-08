KANE Bourchier was fined $500 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicenced - repeat offender.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told him to go and get his driver licence because he continues to get fines.

Police stopped Bourchier, 22, on July 19 when driving a Nissan Patrol.

He had a prior unlicenced drive offence in 2016.