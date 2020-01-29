Man told to get help with alcohol problem in court

BUNDABERG Magistrate Andrew Moloney has given a man probation so he can learn how to treat his partner and address his alcohol problem.

The man faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court from the dock on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court the man had spent the night in custody after he was arrested in Childers last Wednesday.

Sgt Klaassen said police were called the home of the man after he used a crutch, which he had for an injury, to hit his partner.

The court heard the man’s partner was on the phone to a friend when he asked who she was on the phone to.

When the woman replied he said ‘oh that s--t’ before calling his partner the same derogatory name.

When he swung the crutch his partner put her arm up to shield herself from being hit, causing a red mark to her arm.

Sgt Klaassen said when police arrived at the home the man was heavily intoxicated and called the victim the same derogatory name while they were there.

In December the man committed the first of the offences against the same aggrieved while visiting friends in Keppel Sands near Rockhampton.

Sgt Klaassen told the court that while at home on their visit the man accused his partner of cheating on him and grabbed her arm trying to knock her to the ground.

The friends the pair were visiting tried to intervene but the man persisted trying to push his partner.

Sgt Klaassen said the man was also intoxicated at the time.

The man’s lawyer Thomas Bray told the court this client entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said both his client and the aggrieved had been involved in alcohol consumption at the time.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the plea of guilty and the fact young children were present during the incidents.

“You have two problems, you don’t know how to treat your partner and you have a drinking problem,” he said.

The man was sentenced to two years probation.

A conviction was recorded.