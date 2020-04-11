Man told to choose between family or alcohol after DV breach

A MAN has been ordered to parole and probation after two incidents involving domestic violence.

The man, 31, pleaded guilty to five offences including two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, obstructing police and going armed to cause fear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police were called to a disturbance at Bundaberg on December 13.

The court heard the man and the aggrieved had engaged in an argument which resulted in them grabbing each other around the neck.

Sen Const Bland said the aggrieved felt fearful and got their children before walking out of the house.

The court heard another man then tried to help the aggrieved before the defendant punched him in the face.

The defendant then left and returned holding a baseball bat and also hiding a replica gun in his pants.

Police presented a taser to the man, when he tried to walk away he threatened to shoot everyone.

Sen Const Bland said police became quite concerned at the threat.

On January 18, police were called to the residence of the man and the aggrieved.

The aggrieved was on the phone to a friend when the man could be heard yelling at her.

The friend on the phone called police.

When police arrived they could hear yelling coming from the home.

The man’s lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court her client had been exposed to domestic violence himself at a young age.

She said her client’s criminal history ceased in 2013 before the current offending occurred.

Ms Olafsson said her client could not handle large amounts of alcohol.

She said being in custody had given her client a wake up call and had engaged with services to address his issues with alcohol.

Ms Olafsson said the defendant wanted to return to work once he had been released from custody.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and also the 73 days he had spent in pre-sentence custody.

Mr Moloney told the man he was not a kid anymore.

“There’s a clear theme here and that’s alcohol, there are no drugs” he said.

“You become a very anti-social when you consume large amounts of alcohol.

“You’re going to have to make a decision; it’s either your family or the alcohol.”

The man was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

The 73 days pre-sentence custody was declared as time already served.

He was also ordered to two years probation.