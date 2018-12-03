Menu
Crime

Man told to leave pub five times bricks window on way out

Tara Miko
by
3rd Dec 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN who was told five times by pub staff to leave due to being too drunk has been fined.

Dalby police reported the man, 30, was asked to leave the Criterion Hotel on Drayton St at 9pm about five times, but he refused.

Staff, concerned about the man's level of intoxication and his refusal to leave, called police to attend the incident.

Police reported the man threw a brick through a window as he left the pub, causing it to smash.

The man, who had been released on bail at the time with a condition he not consume alcohol, was arrested and charged with one count each of breach of bail, wilful damage, and failure to leave a licensed premises. 

