Parry McCutcheon has set out to hike to Mount Everest Base Camp to raise money for a Coast charity.
Man to trek Everest in the name of charity

Felicity Ripper
1st Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN is going to new heights to give back to a sexual assault support charity which provided his family with help in their darkest hour.

In the hopes of raising $5000 for Laurel House Maroochydore, Parry McCutcheon will trek to Mt Everest Base Camp from September 30 to October 12.

Mr McCutcheon said Laurel House had saved his family after they were "rocked to the core" by the sexual assault of a relative.

"It's one of those charities that you don't hear much about until a police officer hands you the card," Mr McCutcheon said.

"Laurel House saved our family through the support they provided and I want them to have more funding so they can continue doing the work they do.

"Through this trip I hope I can also raise more awareness about the charity so that other families know there is help available to them."

Before this year, Mr McCutcheon had no experience hiking.

After getting in the gym, he lost 13kg and a business client suggested he join their Everest trek and raise awareness at the same time.

Wayne Wetherall, from Wild Spirit Adventures, will be leading the expedition and Mr McCutcheon will be joined by about 15 other climbers.

"It's just walking so I was surprised by the fitness needed to do the trek," he said.

"Wayne has got me doing hikes around the Coast, Pomona and Coolum, carrying an extra 12kg.

"Oxygen levels are halved when you're climbing up to 17800ft so you get a lot more puffed than you would normally."

The journey to the base camp will take about 12 days, covering about 500m each day.

So far Mr McCutcheon has raised about $1000 for Laurel House.

Visit his GoFundMe to help him reach his target.

