Man to give back to community after stealing from school

A MAN has been ordered to give back to the community after stealing from a local school.

Nathan James Arthur Clarke, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to entering a premises to commit indictable offence and producing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Clarke broke into the Branyan Rd State School three times last year, stealing various items.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that between August 29 and September 4 Clarke broke into the school and removed a louvre from an upstairs classroom and unlocked the door. He then stole an Apple TV.

A few months earlier he gained entry to a downstairs classroom.

Sgt Burgess told the court Clarke removed louvres again and was able to unlock a sliding door.

He then stole a bluetooth speaker.

In July he broke into a building at the school again and stole food.

In December police executed a search warrant at Clarke’s home where they found some of the stolen items as well as two small marijuana plants, a grinder and waterpipes.

Sgt Burgess told the court Clarke told police at the time he broke into the school he was intoxicated.

Clarke’s lawyer Zack McKay told the court his client’s offending stemmed from his drug use.

Mr McKay said his client had an acquired brain injury, which affected his memory.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Clarke’s plea of guilty and his efforts to seek help with his drug problem.

Clarke was ordered to 15 months’ probation and 120 hours of community service.