Man to front Bundy court over 10-day crime spree

A man will appear in Bundaberg Court today after an alleged 10-day crime spree stretching from Brisbane to Cairns.

A man will appear in Bundaberg Court today after an alleged 10-day crime spree stretching from Brisbane to Cairns. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

A 30-YEAR-OLD man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today on multiple charges after an alleged 10-day crime spree stretching from Brisbane to Cairns, which ended Saturday morning following an attempted car-jacking north of Rockhampton.

Police will allege the man abandoned a Hyundai i20, which was stolen from Bundaberg, before breaking into a Canoona property about 10am and stealing a vehicle from the carport.

The property owner confronted the offender at the property gate, resulting in the man fleeing the scene on foot.

Police will allege he then broke into a car and house at a nearby property.

Officers intercepted the fugitive near a Bruce Highway rest stop about 11.45am.

In relation to these Canoona incidents, the 30-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, enter premises and commit an indictable offence and stealing.

Police allege the offender's 10-day crime spree began on December 12, when he stole a utility from Cairns.

It is alleged he was spotted five days later stealing fuel from a service station in Cairns before crashing into another vehicle in Brisbane on December 19 and fleeing from the scene.

It is believed he then stole a Commodore from a Capalaba property the next day before undertaking a reckless day of crime.

Police allege on December 21 the offender was seen driving dangerously in Gympie, stealing fuel from Tinana and crashing into another vehicle at Maryborough, leaving the other driver, a 67-year-old male injured, and fleeing the scene.

It is then believed he evaded police in Bundaberg, was involved in another crash on Childers Rd at Elliott, robbed a car dealership on Bargara Rd, Bundaberg East, stealing a Hyundai i20, as well as food and alcohol from a nearby bottle shop, before being involved in a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Isis River and another traffic crash on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

On December 22, it is alleged the offender stole fuel from Rockhampton, before being caught following the attempted car-jacking in Canoona.

Charges are still being put together in relation to all other incidents.