Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice. QLD Police
Crime

Man to face trial over supply of 230g of drug 'ice'

Liana Turner
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, 45, from Eureka was formally arraigned when he faced Lismore District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Henderson lodged a not guilty plea to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5 last year.

Judge Julia Baly told the court it "looks like a fairly straightforward matter" and the prosecution and defence explained the trial was estimated to run for three to four days.

The court heard Mr Henderson's trial would be run before a jury.

Judge Baly set the matter down for trial on February 24 next year.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Renegade scientist agrees with Senate’s reef inquiry

    premium_icon Renegade scientist agrees with Senate’s reef inquiry

    News A SENATE inquiry into the Great Barrier Reef is welcomed by a Queensland scientist.

    Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    premium_icon Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    Business Jess Smoothy is making her mark in a male-dominated industry

    Climate strike will create awareness

    premium_icon Climate strike will create awareness

    News A BUNDABERG academic and two local principals weigh in on the climate strike.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website