COMMITTED TO TRIAL: Bundaberg Magistrate Belinda Merrin found there was a prima facie case against Kepnock man Anthony Joseph Pettitt, 39.

A MAN has been ordered to stand trial in the District Court charged with assault causing bodily harm when armed in company at Childers and entering a dwelling at night with intent by break on March 15.

Bundaberg Magistrate Belinda Merrin found there was a prima facie case against Kepnock man Anthony Joseph Pettitt, 39.

CIB detective Acting Sergeant Michael Glover was briefly cross-examined by defence barrister Kim Bryson.

No pleas were entered and no trial date set. Bail was continued.