Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle man Keith Knights remains in custody over allegations he encouraged people to ambush and kill police.
Kyogle man Keith Knights remains in custody over allegations he encouraged people to ambush and kill police.
Crime

Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

Liana Turner
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of inciting people to kill police will face a trial later this year.

Keith Knights, 39, remains bail refused over allegations that arose from videos he allegedly posted online in 2017.

The Eden Creek man denies the charges of soliciting, encouraging or persuading to murder, sending a document to threaten death or grievous bodily harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

When the matter most recently went back before Lismore District Court, Mr Knights made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Judge Wells.

Mr Knights has been in custody since December, 2017 after he allegedly published a 40-minute video urging people to ambush and kill police officers.

During the same video, Mr Knights alleges he'd witnessed police officers involved in a drug deal.

He has continually denied the allegations against him.

The case is listed for a mention on October 3 and a trial has been scheduled for October 8.

lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Here's why you've been getting zapped by static lately

    premium_icon Here's why you've been getting zapped by static lately

    News STATIC shocks explained by Dr Karl and the Surfing Scientist as they chat to the NewsMail.

    LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    premium_icon LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    Environment LNP says report doesn't investigate key disaster prevention concerns

    20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    premium_icon 20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    News We profile 20 of Bundaberg's most classy locals

    Bennett seeks abortion change

    premium_icon Bennett seeks abortion change

    Politics Abortion law needs readjusting, says MP