REFUSING TO GO: When police arrived they said they found the man laying on a hospital bed yelling and being abusive
Man to face court after refusing to leave hospital

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Oct 2019 2:57 PM
POLICE were called to Bundaberg Hospital in the early hours of this morning after a man allegedly became abusive towards staff.

A police spokeswoman said that about 2.45am the man, 48, had been seen by a doctor and was told he could go home.

The man then allegedly began to yell at staff and demanded morphine-based medication.

When police arrived they said they found the man laying on a hospital bed yelling and being abusive.

The man was arrested and taken to the Bundaberg Watchhouse.

He was charged with contravention of a police direction or requirement.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 8.

bundaberg hospital police
Bundaberg News Mail

