Man to face court after refusing to leave hospital
POLICE were called to Bundaberg Hospital in the early hours of this morning after a man allegedly became abusive towards staff.
A police spokeswoman said that about 2.45am the man, 48, had been seen by a doctor and was told he could go home.
The man then allegedly began to yell at staff and demanded morphine-based medication.
When police arrived they said they found the man laying on a hospital bed yelling and being abusive.
The man was arrested and taken to the Bundaberg Watchhouse.
He was charged with contravention of a police direction or requirement.
The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 8.