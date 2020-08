Police were called to Branyan last night and issued an alleged offender with a notice to appear.

POLICE were called to an incident at Branyan late last night.

The alleged offender was found on the corner of Childers and Norgrove Roads in possession of a knife.

A man was charged with public nuisance and issued with a notice to appear.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for assessment.