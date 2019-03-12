Man to appear in Bundy court charged with cold case murder

Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.

HOMICIDE detectives from the State Crime Command's Cold Case Investigations Team have today charged a 45-year-old man (formerly of Maryborough) with the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong at Maryborough.

The man was charged with one count of murder and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Greg Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997 and was later reported missing by his landlord.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight said despite today's arrest, police continue to appeal for information relating to the murder.

"Detectives believe that there may (be) more people who possess information about the murder of Greg Armstrong,” he said.

"There may also be people who are more willing to provide further information following today's arrest.

"The door is never shut on new information and we still want people to contact police.

"I hope that today's arrest reinforces our strong belief that the passage of time is no comfort to people who commit violent crime.”

A government reward of $250,000 remains on offer for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The reward further offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder, who first gives such information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.