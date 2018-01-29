Man thrown into glass window in CBD

DIVISION 8 candidate David Facer took a break from campaigning to defuse a street fight outside the old Blockbuster building just after lunch.

At the polling booths just across the street, Mr Facer said he heard the smash of a window and ran over thinking it was a car crash.

"We heard a window smash from my tent," he said.

"So we decided to come over because we thought someone had driven through the window, but when we got here the guy looked like he had been launched through the window and the two (other) guys were running off.

"When they came and started to fight, I tried to separate them while Moe Turaga called the police and the ambulance.

"It makes a change from being a candidate."

GLASS SHATTERED CRAIG WARHURST

Mr Facer said he was concerned the fight might go back onto the road, in the path of on-coming traffic.

"No body wanted to help us from over there (tents)," he said.

"It was me, Moe and a guy from down the road."

STEPPING IN: Division 8 candidate Dave Facer and Moe Turaga help to break up fight. Craig Warhurst

Mr Turaga said right or wrong, he doesn't like to see some one get bashed.

"Someone could have died."

Bundaberg police attended the scene on the corner of Maryborough St and Woongarra St, questioning those involved.