A MAN in his 50s has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after being thrown from a dozer.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the incident, which happened at about 2.33pm at Mount Maria, involved a man being thrown off a dozer as it drove into a gully.

"The primary concern was a leg injury however he is now in a stable condition,” the spokesman said.

