Man threatens to share partner's nude photos on Facebook

Overly intoxicated and angry, the 38-year-old man sent a text message to his girlfriend of 16 years last December, saying he was going to share nude photos of her after she called police on him.

Overly intoxicated and angry, the 38-year-old man sent a text message to his girlfriend of 16 years last December, saying he was going to share nude photos of her after she called police on him. Pixabay

A MAN who threatened to publish photos of his partner's vagina on social media has been given a four-month prison sentence with immediate parole.

Overly intoxicated and angry, the 38-year-old man sent a text message to his girlfriend of 16 years last December, saying he was going to share nude photos of her after she called police on him.

The couple had been drinking for more than six hours on December 13 when the man made an insensitive comment about his partner's imprisoned sister, prompting her to ask him to leave her home.

On Thursday, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard the man left as asked but returned 15 minutes later when he realised he had forgotten his cigarettes and wallet.

When she refused to let the man inside, the aggrieved told her 14-year-old son he may need to call the police.

In response, the man told the teen he was "a good boy" and to "ignore the fat c---".

Defence lawyer John Dodd said it was at this time his client remembered the back door was not locked.

When the aggrieved saw the man inside her home, she called police.

As the defendant was en route to his own home, the aggrieved sent a text message telling him to "run c---".

In response, the man threatened to publish photos of the woman's genitals.

Calling it a "stupid message", Mr Dodd told the court "there were no photographs".

"He never had them, it was a bluff," he said.

On Thursday, the man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said this was the defendant's fourth DV order breach.

In 2017, the man verbally abused the same partner and grabbed her breast, for which he received a three-month suspended sentence.

Sen Const Klaassen asked Magistrate Belinda Merrin to invoke that sentence during Thursday's proceedings and said the defendant "had the benefit of a suspended sentence last time, (which) he failed to take on board."

Mr Dodd, however, argued his client should be released on immediate parole and said it could teach his client "how the actual domestic violence cycle (worked)".

"He is starting to understand and appreciate the negative influences associated with the domestic violence cycle and how alcohol can easily fuel the situation," he said.

"He thinks once he has a full time job and gets his drinking under control there is a reasonable chance the relationship can be restored."

But Ms Merrin said the defendant had done nothing to rehabilitate himself.

"You have put nothing before me (showing) he is addressing the issue," she said.

Ms Merrin said the man had failed to access any services and told Mr Dodd "there (were) plenty available in the community to people in his situation".

"Posting photos to social media is another way in which domestic violence is being committed and can easily be done in modern times," she said.

"Photos taken in a relationship are done so consensually, (so) to threaten to expose them, to the humiliation of having them published publicly, is quite despicable."

Ms Merrin told the defendant is problem was not just with alcohol but with domestic violence.

She sentenced the defendant to four months imprisonment with immediate parole.

The man's existing three-month suspended sentence was also activated.