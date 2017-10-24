Man threatens to kill security guard

THREATS TO KILL: A Hinkler Central security guard was threatened when he confronted a man over stealing a pair of sunglasses.

A DAY out went from bad to filthy when a Bundy lad got busted stealing a $240 pair of sunnies, made threats to kill, then threw poop around his police cell.

"Don't you know who my mother is. She will have you killed,” Brendan Jones told a Hinkler Central security officer.

But Jones' lawyer had some faith in his ability to improve his behaviour.

"All hope of rehabilitation is not lost,” lawyer Nick Larter told Bundaberg Magistrates Court when Jones, 19, appeared in the dock on six charges.

Mr Larter said Jones had a long problem with substance abuse, but was still young and had a supportive family.

Jones pleaded guilty to five offences committed on August 22 including stealing sunglasses from OPSM at Hinkler Central; possession of marijuana; obstructing police; causing public nuisance; and wilfully damaging a police cell. He also pleaded guilty to possession of drug utensils on July 24.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Jones went into OPSM at 11.30am, put a $240 pair of Oakley sunglasses into a jumper pocket and walked out.

A security officer told Jones to hand over the sunglasses but Jones got aggressive, 'threatening to get a gun and shoot him, and find his family, shoot and kill them”.

Bundaberg police saw Jones soon after on Barolin St and when arrested, he struggled violently and abused the officers.

A search of a nearby yard found the sunglasses and marijuana in a container.

Snr Cnst Bland said Jones told the officers "he would get a gun and shoot all cops and shoot their families”.

In the police watch-house Jones banged his head and kicked walls and was moved to a padded cell.

At 2.50pm he defecated in the cell and urinated, which flowed into the corridor.

"He picked up the faeces and threw it all around the cell walls. The cleaning cost $855,” Snr Cnst Bland said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Jones he had made "terrible threats” to the security guard's family and had struggled violently with police, making repeated threats to kill them and their families.

She accepted he now had some insight into his behaviour and the part alcohol played.

Jones was sentenced to nine months jail with a parole date of November 21. He had already been in custody 59 days.

Ms Merrin activated a suspended sentence (for an earlier offence) to be served cumulative.