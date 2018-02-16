Man threatens to kill partner in front of young son

The man choked the woman and threatened to kill her.

The man choked the woman and threatened to kill her. Funky Data/iStock

A 41-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed after he dragged his partner by the hair, pushed her onto the bed and choked her.

Yelling "I'm going to kill you, you're f---ing dead,” the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left his partner with scratches and bruises after she begged him to let her go.

The man appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and contravening a probation order.

He was also serving two suspended sentences at the time.

The court heard when he finally let go of his partner on December 16, the offending didn't stop there.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court as the man's partner tried to grab her phone and bag, he grabbed her around the neck again.

The court heard she then managed to bite him on the arm, which gave her time to pick up the phone and call police.

The violent episode played out in front of the couple's three-year-old son before the man jumped into a car with the child.

As the man drove off, he swerved towards his partner, causing her to jump back, before driving off in a large cloud of smoke, Sen-Constable Bland told the court.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client suffered post-traumatic stress after his home was deliberately burnt down and had undergone counselling in the lead-up to the offending.

In sentencing the man, magistrate Belinda Merrin described his conduct towards his partner as "very serious circumstances and protracted violence”.

She sentenced him to a head sentence of 18 months and activated the two suspended jail terms, to be served concurrently.

Having already served 52 days in custody, the 41-year-old will be released on parole on May 15.