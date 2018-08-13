Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Staff threatened with machete

by Danielle Buckley
13th Aug 2018 9:37 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man allegedly threatened staff with a machete during an armed robbery south of Brisbane this morning.

About 12.20pm the offender entered a Loganlea business on Sarah St where police allege he demanded money and threatened a staff member with a machete.

The man fled with a quantity of cash and is believed to have run onto Burchill St towards Brabant St.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have described the man as Pacific Islander in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt wrapped around his head and a black or dark coloured hoodie with black shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Related Items

armed robbery loganlea machete

Top Stories

    Drought status review could take months

    premium_icon Drought status review could take months

    Environment AS THE drought continues to burden the state's western regions, Bundaberg may have to wait until April next year before its drought status is reassessed.

    Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    premium_icon Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    Environment Riverbank stabilisation project by Bundaberg Rum delayed by asbestos

    Teacher is out of this world

    premium_icon Teacher is out of this world

    News 'I have a vested interest in the students' teacher says

    Local Partners