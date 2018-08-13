Staff threatened with machete

POLICE are investigating after a man allegedly threatened staff with a machete during an armed robbery south of Brisbane this morning.

About 12.20pm the offender entered a Loganlea business on Sarah St where police allege he demanded money and threatened a staff member with a machete.

The man fled with a quantity of cash and is believed to have run onto Burchill St towards Brabant St.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have described the man as Pacific Islander in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt wrapped around his head and a black or dark coloured hoodie with black shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.